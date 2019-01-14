Seoul, Beijing to Discuss Fine Dust Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Diplomats from South Korea and China will meet next week to discuss fine dust amid worsening air pollution and health impacts on South Koreans.Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that South Korea will host the 23rd joint committee with China on environmental cooperation. The event will be held Wednesday of next week to talk about specific cooperation on air pollution issues.An official of the ministry said the two countries will mobilize bilateral and multilateral channels, including summits, to discuss cooperation on fine dust.The official added that joint efforts on how to cope with fine dust will be specified through a bilateral environmental cooperation center and other platforms.Seoul also plans to make the North-East Asian Clean Air Partnership(NEACAP) as a platform to share research on fine dust and facilitate implementation of related policies.Launched last year, the partnership involves six countries: South Korea, China, Japan, Mongolia, Russia and North Korea.