'S. Korea-US Key Resolve Exercise to Begin in Early March'

South Korea and the United States will reportedly hold their computer-simulated command post exercise in early March.According to a military source on Tuesday, the Key Resolve exercise will be held for two weeks starting March fourth. The two allies are said to be in the final phase of related discussions.The Key Resolve’s name could be changed to 19-1, while the Freedom Guardian drill, likely to be held in August, could be changed to 19-2.Seoul's Defense Ministry said last month that the allies will hold the computer-simulated command post drills in the first and second half of 2019.Meanwhile, the allies are reportedly discussing adjusting the scale of the massive Foal Eagle joint military drill, and instead holding smaller scale drills throughout the year.