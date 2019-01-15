Finance Minister: S. Korea to Increase Hydrogen Cars to 80,000 by 2022

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki says the government plans to increase the number of hydrogen cars from 20-thousand last year to 80-thousand by 2022.The minister unveiled the plan on Wednesday during a strategy meeting on innovation-led growth in southern Seoul.Hong said the government aims to take the largest share of the global market of hydrogen cars and fuel cells in which the nation has prowess, adding it produced a development strategy for the hydrogen-related industry from production, storage, transportation to utilization of hydrogen.The minister also revealed the plan to foster the data industry into a 30-trillion won market by 2023 and to establish 100 big data centers, ten big data platforms and foster ten-thousand talents in the data and artificial intelligence industries.