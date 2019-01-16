Kim Jong-un's Negotiator Expected to Visit DC Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's top negotiator, Kim Yong-chol, is expected to visit the United States on Thursday to discuss details of a second summit between the two nations.According to a Chinese airport official on Wednesday, North Korean officials including Kim booked tickets for a United Airlines flight to depart for Washington at 6:25 p.m. on Thursday.CNN also reported on Wednesday that Kim Yong-chol plans to arrive in Washington Thursday for a two-day stay, citing two U.S. sources familiar with ongoing negotiations.The report said Kim is expected to hold talks with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on details of a planned summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.