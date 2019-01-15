Mobile Trading Most Favored Form of Stock Trading for Individuals

Trading in stocks via smartphones has emerged as the leading form of buying and selling shares on the Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) among individual investors.The Korea Exchange said on Wednesday that the mobile trading system(MTS) outpaced the personal computer-based Home Trading System(HTS) for the first time last August.In terms of trade volume of individual investors, the MTS accounted for 47 percent to edge out that of the HTS, which stood at 45-point-two percent.Mobile trading has remained the leading means of stock trading for individuals since last August.