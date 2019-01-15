Kang: Corresponding Measures Could Be Formal End to Korean War, US-N. Korea Liaison Office

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top diplomat says Washington's corresponding measures to Pyongyang's steps toward denuclearization could include declaring a formal end to the Korean War, humanitarian assistance or setting up a permanent liaison office between the two sides.In her briefing to local press on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said there are various discussions on the measures between Seoul and Washington, which are currently at a stalemate regarding denuclearization negotiations.Asked what declaring a formal end to the Korean War would entail, Kang said it would open doors to establishing a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula.Kang's comments come ahead of a scheduled meeting between Kim Yong-chol, the vice chairman of the North's ruling Workers' Party Central Committee and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo later this week to work out the details of a second U.S.-North Korea summit.The minister said the two sides are likely to have "full-fledged discussions" on the North's denuclearization based on a strategy fine-tuned by Seoul and Washington.She added the second summit and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's anticipated visit to Seoul could lead to "big progress" in denuclearization, inter-Korean relations and efforts to establish a peace regime.