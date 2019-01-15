Nuclear Envoys of S. Korea, China to Discuss Denuclearization Efforts

Photo : YONHAP News

The top nuclear envoys of South Korea and China are scheduled to meet in Seoul on Thursday to assess the ongoing diplomatic efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.South Korea's Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that its Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Lee Do-hoon and his Chinese counterpart Kong Xuanyou will exchange views on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's recent visit to Beijing.The envoys will also discuss bilateral cooperation toward a complete denuclearization and peace regime establishment on the peninsula and negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang for their leaders' second summit.Their meeting comes amid U.S. media reports that Kim Yong-chol, the vice chairman of the North's ruling Workers' Party Central Committee is set to meet U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo later this week to finalize details of the summit.