Kang: US-N.Korea Summit to Offer Breakthrough

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha says key progress will be made in North Korea’s denuclearization, inter-Korean ties and establishing permanent peace if another U.S.-North Korea summit and the North Korean leader’s visit to South Korea take place.Alannah Hill has the details of her New Year’s press briefing.Report: Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha says progress in Korean Peninsula issues will be made if inter-Korean and Washington-Seoul talks go ahead.[Sound bite: Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (Korean)]"When the U.S-North Korea negotiations takes place, I would expect denuclearization talks would begin in earnest based on denuclearization strategies that South Korea and the U.S. have coordinated. If this leads to a second U.S-North Korea summit and to Chairman Kim's visit to Seoul, I expect there will be significant progress in denuclearization, inter-Korean relations and establishing permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula."Kang made the remark during a New Year’s press briefing before local media agencies on Wednesday.[Sound bite: Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (Korean)]"To shore up such efforts, we will continue communication with China, Japan, Russia and other neighboring countries not to mention Seoul-Washington collaboration and inter-Korean cooperation. We will continue efforts to gain the international community's all-out support to our government's efforts for peace."She also cited declaring a formal end to the Korean War, humanitarian assistance or setting up a permanent liaison office between the two sides as possible corresponding measures by Washington to Pyongyang's denuclearization efforts.In relation to the stalled operations of the Gaesong Industrial Complex and tours to Mount Geumgang in North Korea, Kang said that currently, the government is not considering their resumption.She stressed that resuming the projects needs to be considered from various angles given that international sanctions on the North ban not only the introduction of bulk cash into the reclusive state but also the establishment of joint ventures as well as import and exports of certain items.Kang also told reporters that South Korea is aiming to hold an international conference in the first half of the year on wartime sexual violence.She made the revelation after being asked on the government’s follow-up measures to a South Korea-Japan deal on settling the issue of wartime sex slaves.Kang reiterated that as she had announced a year ago, Seoul believes the 2015 deal failed to properly reflect the opinions of the victims and therefore cannot a genuine solution to the sex slavery issue. Nonetheless, she repeated that South Korea will not renegotiate the agreement and thus the deal will continue to exist.Alannah Hill, KBS World Radio News.