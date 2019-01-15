S. Korea Aims to Host Int'l Conference on Wartime Sexual Violence

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha revealed on Wednesday that South Korea is aiming to hold an international conference in the first half of the year on wartime sexual violence.During a New Year’s press briefing before local media agencies, Kang said efforts are under way to hold such an international gathering where the international community can find ways to provide assistance in a manner that is favored by victims of wartime sexual violence.She said the ministry is mulling ways to actively take part in various global gatherings on wartime sexual violence to make sure the international community will not forget the painful experience of victims of Japan’s wartime sexual enslavement.She made the remark after being asked about the government’s follow-up measures to a South Korea-Japan deal on settling the issue of wartime sex slavery.Kang reiterated that as she had announced a year ago, Seoul believes the 2015 deal failed to properly reflect the opinions of the victims and thus can't be a genuine solution to the sex slavery issue. Nonetheless, she repeated that South Korea will not renegotiate the agreement and thus the deal will continue to exist.