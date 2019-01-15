New York Adopts Resolution to Designate Day for Korean Independence Fighter

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The U.S. state of New York has adopted a resolution designating March first as a day to commemorate Korea’s March First Independence Movement and independence fighter Yu Gwan-sun.Our Park Jong-hong has this report.Report: To mark the centennial of the March First Movement against Japanese colonial rule in Korea, the New York State Senate and Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution to designate a memorial day for female independence fighter Yu Gwan-sun. The resolution was adopted unanimously without a vote in spite of opposition from Japan.[Sound bite: Ron Kim, New York State Assemblyman]“The day recognizes the significance of the movement and martyr Yu Gwan-sun in this world.”The members of the state legislature stressed they approved the resolution to commemorate the spirit of resistance of the patriots upholding human rights.In particular, they praised the unyielding spirit of Yu who stood up against the oppressive Japanese colonial army, saying that the mindset coincides with that of all immigrants around the world.The resolution was made possible by the active drive of Korean immigrants in New York on the occasion of the upcoming 100th anniversary of the March First Independence Movement.[Sound bite: Kim Soon-sang, Korean immigrant]“I am overwhelmed that such a day will be memorialized in the U.S.”The New York State Legislature will soon convey the resolution to President Moon Jae-in in a show of support for the historic significance of the day.Meanwhile, Korean immigrants plan to hold a ceremony in downtown Manhattan on March first along with a reenactment of the street rally cries of Mansei, or Long Live Korean Independence.Park Jong-hong KBS World Radio News.