Economy KOSPI Closes Wednesday Up 0.43%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose eight-point-92 points, or point-43 percent, on Wednesday. It closed the day at two-thousand-106-point-10.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining two-point-99 points, or point-43 percent. It closed the day at 693-point-38.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened point-six won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-120-point-one won.