S. Korea Proposes Mutual Expert Verification of Japan's Radar Data

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has proposed a mutual expert verification of Japan's military radar data to address a dispute over Tokyo's claims that a South Korean warship locked its fire-control tracking radar on its military patrol aircraft.The Defense Ministry in Seoul said Wednesday that it made the suggestion during the two sides' general-level talks in Singapore on Monday, to which the Japanese side didn't immediately respond.The Japanese delegation instead proposed South Korea present all frequency data on its destroyer's tracking radar STIR in exchange for radio frequency data that the Japanese patrol aircraft collected when the incident occurred.South Korea reportedly called the proposal "extremely rude" and "unreasonable."The latest row erupted following Japan's claim that South Korea's three-thousand-200-ton Gwanggaeto the Great destroyer locked its fire-control tracking radar on its Maritime Self-Defense Force's P-1 patrol aircraft on December 20th.Seoul argues the warship was on a mission to rescue a North Korean ship that was drifting in the international waters of the East Sea.Expressing regret toward Tokyo's position, Seoul said the Japanese plane made a threateningly low-altitude flight of just above 150 meters above the South Korean destroyer "in breach of international customs."