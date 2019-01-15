S. Korea, US to Hold Working-Group Meeting via Video on Thurs.

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States will set up a working-group meeting via video on Thursday to discuss inter-Korean relations, denuclearization and international sanctions on North Korea.Unification Ministry Spokesman Baik Tae-hyun confirmed the plan at a regular media briefing on Wednesday, adding the outcome of the meeting will be announced by related government organizations.He said both sides are expected to discuss an inter-Korean plan to arrange video reunions of the war-separated families, and whether the South's provision of screens and fiber optic cables to the North for the event constitutes the violation of international sanctions on the North.Baik said Seoul and Washington have discussed the issue since late last year and hoped the discussions will wrap up successfully.The video conference is also expected to check on the progress of issues discussed previously such as the inter-Korean project of jointly excavating Korean War remains and the South’s provision of flu vaccines for the North.South Korea and the United States initially planned to hold the meeting last week but it was delayed due to the protracted government shutdown in the U.S.Formed last November to coordinate the two allies' policies on denuclearization and inter-Korean relations issues, the working group has met face to face twice previously.