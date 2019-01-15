Moon Receives Report on Economic Policies for Lunar New Year

Photo : YONHAP News

Economy and Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki on Wednesday reported to President Moon Jae-in on economic policies to stabilize public livelihoods ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.According to Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom, Hong reported on plans to provide 90 billion won to regions reeling from employment or industrial crisis and expand the size of vouchers that can be used at traditional markets by one-point-six times.The minister also reported that two massive corporate investment projects worth three-point-nine trillion won in total will be undertaken in the first half of this year.