Culture Annual Snow Festival to Open in Daegwallyeong

The annual Daegwallyeong Snow Festival in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province is set to open on Friday for ten days.



Held on top of the region's highlands 700 meters above sea level, one of the festival's highlights will be a 70-meter-long sledding hill and an ice slide for children.



On Saturday, a special marathon will take place where the participants will race only in their shorts.



Organizers have also set up a zone where visitors can get a taste of local dishes and traditional cuisines from around the world.