S. Korea, Japan, China to Discuss Latin America Policies

Photo : KBS News

Director general-level diplomats from South Korea, China and Japan will gather in Tokyo on Thursday to discuss policies on Latin America.Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said the trilateral meeting will discuss the three countries' cooperation with Central and South America amid heightened international interest in the region.The delegates are also expected to discuss preparations for the ninth Forum for East Asia-Latin America Cooperation(FEALAC) set to be held in the Dominican Republic in the second half of this year.Held every year since 2006, the latest three-way discussions will be led by South Korea’s Director-General for Latin American and Caribbean Affairs, Jo Yung-joon, along with his respective Japanese and Chinese counterparts, Takahiro Nakamae and Zhao Bentang.