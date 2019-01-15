S. Korean Aquaculture Exports Hits Record High

South Korea’s exports of cultured seafood products hit a record high last year.According to the Korea Maritime Institute, the country sold two-trillion-662-point-five billion won worth of aquaculture items last year, up by two-point-five percent from a year earlier.The biggest exports item was laver at 592-point-five billion won, followed by oysters at 77-point-three billion won and abalone and flatfish both at 72-point-eight billion won.The country imported six-point-67 trillion won worth of aquaculture products last year, marking an increase of more than 16 percent from 2017.Imports of salmon grew sharply at 27 percent, followed by croaker at 18 percent while imports of scallops and mussels declined by 15 percent and nine percent, respectively.The country’s aquaculture production last year declined by four-point-six percent from a year earlier to two-point-two million tons.