Gov't Vows Assistance for Investment, Exports

Photo : YONHAP News

Economy and Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki has vowed state assistance for local companies in job creation, investment and exports.Hong held a meeting with the heads of major business lobby groups in Seoul on Wednesday and addressed tough economic conditions affecting the country. He said said the government will put high priority this year on recovering business sentiment and economic vigor.The minister said he will be attentive to companies’ voices and try to reflect them in crafting policies. In particular, Hong emphasized policies for key manufacturing sectors and service industries as well as strategies to foster new industries through deregulation.He said related policies will be put in place within the first quarter of the year.