Tripartite Head Denies Possible Swap Between 2 Pending Labor Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the country’s main tripartite communication platform, involving labor, management and the government, has denied a possible resolution to two pending labor issues through trades.Economic, Social and Labor Council Chairman Moon Sung-hyun on Wednesday addressed speculation that the government may bid to seek compromise on extending the three-month flexible work hour system period in return for compromise on ratifying key conventions of the International Labor Organization(ILO).He said both are issues to be dealt with individually and are not subject to a swap deal, adding all three parties are sincerely holding discussions and seeking an agreement on the issues.Questions were raised after Moon and Economy and Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki held a meeting on Tuesday where they said if necessary, the two issues will be swapped for a resolution. Both labor and management reacted negatively to the idea.