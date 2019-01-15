S. Korea, China to Discuss Delimitation of Maritime Boundaries

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and China will hold director general-level discussions this week on the delimitation of maritime boundaries.The two-day meeting will open Thursday in Xiamen in China's southeastern Fujian Province. It will be led by Director-General for International Legal Affairs of the South Korean Foreign Ministry Bae Jong-in and Ambassador for Yellow Sea Affairs of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Wang Xiaodu.The South Korean delegation will include officials from other related government agencies, including the Oceans and Fisheries Ministry, Trade Ministry and Korea Coast Guard.The meeting will be the fifth of its kind since the two countries agreed in December 2015 to decide on the matter through negotiations.South Korea and China are known to be demanding that the equal-distance principle and principle of equity, respectively, be applied over the matter.