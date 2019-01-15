Think Tank Calls for Preparations for N. Korea's Growing Nuke Power

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. think tank has proposed South Korea, the United States and China join hands in preparation for possible consequences of North Korea’s growing nuclear capabilities.The Rand Corporation released a report Tuesday that presumed North Korea currently has 15 to 60 nuclear warheads and could expand the stockpile up to 100 by next year. It based its predictions on research by other think tanks, including the U.S.-Korea Institute under the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies(SAIS).The report stated it will be difficult to preemptively strike North Korean nuclear and missile facilities due to around 14-thousand North Korean artillery pieces and up to five-thousand tons of chemical weapons aiming at the Seoul metropolitan area.The report said that in case the North engages in full-blown attacks, up to 25-million South Koreans will have to be evacuated along with a million Chinese and 15-thousand Americans, and that it will be difficult to do so without premeditated preparations.