Pence: US Awaits 'Concrete Steps' for Denuclearization by N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has called on North Korea to take "concrete steps" to dismantle its nuclear weapons program as the two nations are set to hold high-level talks to arrange a second summit in Washington.Pence on Wednesday told a meeting of chiefs of U.S. overseas diplomatic missions that while President Trump has started a promising dialogue with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the U.S. still awaits concrete steps by North Korea to dismantle the nuclear weapons that threaten its people and its allies in the region.Top North Korean official, Kim Yong-chol, is reportedly flying to Washington Thursday to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and finalize details of the second Trump-Kim summit.The Chinese Foreign Ministry also confirmed on Wednesday that Kim will visit the U.S. via Beijing.