Japan Lodges Complaint over Seoul's Announcement of Radar Talks

The Japanese Defense Ministry reportedly summoned a South Korean military attache to lodge a formal complaint over Seoul's announcement of the two sides' recent talks on the ongoing radar row and demand a retraction.The two countries met in Singapore on Monday to narrow their differences on the radar incident. Tokyo has accused a South Korean warship of locking fire-control radar on its maritime patrol aircraft. Seoul has rejected the claim, saying the ship was on a mission to rescue a North Korean ship drifting in the international waters of the East Sea.According to Japan's Kyodo News on Wednesday, the Japanese Defense Ministry said that South Korea made its announcement without prior consultation with Tokyo.It added that Seoul also hinted that Japan admitted to allowing its plane to fly at a low altitude toward the South Korean warship in a threatening posture, although Tokyo never admitted to it and the patrol plane had not flown in a threatening posture.In a separate report, NHK said Japan's Defense Ministry also denied Seoul's announcement that Tokyo made an excessive demand that South Korea offer all information on its warship's radar equipment while refusing to disclose its radar data relating to the dispute.