Hyundai, Kia to Recall 168,000 Vehicles Due to Engine Fire Risk in US

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean automakers, Hyundai and Kia, will recall 168-thousand vehicles in the U.S. to fix a fuel pipe problem that could cause engine fires.According to reports by AP and Reuters on Wednesday, the automakers are recalling the vehicles.They said the fuel pipes might have been improperly installed or damaged during a previous recall in 2017.Hyundai will recall 100-thousand vehicles including Sonata models and Santa Fe Sport SUVs, while Kia will recall 68-thousand units including Optima models and Sorrento and Sportage SUVs.In addition to recall, each automaker reportedly said it will do a product improvement campaign covering a total of three-point-seven million vehicles to install software that will alert drivers of possible engine failures and send the cars into a reduced-speed mode if problems are detected.The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is said to have launched an investigation into the two automakers' 2017 recall of one-point-seven million vehicles.