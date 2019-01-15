Bloomberg: N. Korea's Top Negotiator to Meet with Trump

Photo : YONHAP News

Bloomberg says a top aide to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump when he travels to Washington this week.North Korea's top negotiator, Kim Yong-chol, is reportedly flying to Washington DC to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to arrange a second summit between their leaders.Quoting two sources familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported on Thursday that a meeting with President Trump is included in Kim’s Washington trip.The report said the fact that Trump and Pompeo are planning to meet Kim suggests that talks between the U.S. and North Korea, which have stalled in the months since the Singapore summit in June of last year, may be gaining new momentum.Meanwhile, CNN international correspondent Will Ripley wrote in a tweet on Wednesday that a source familiar with U.S.-North Korea denuclearization talks told him ex-spy chief Kim Yong-chol will be carrying a letter from his leader to President Trump when he arrives in Washington on Thursday.Ripley also tweeted that Kim's delegation has no plans to visit the North Korean mission to the United Nations in New York, "indicating a high level of secrecy surrounding the trip." He added that details were kept secret even from North Korean diplomats posted in the U.S.