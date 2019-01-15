Airlines to Lower Fuel Surcharges Next Month

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean airlines will cut fuel surcharges for international flights in February in line with the recent fall in jet fuel prices.According to industry sources Thursday, fuel surcharges for international air tickets purchased from next month will be lowered to 19-thousand-200 won from 45-thousand won for a one-way flight.The envisioned cut comes as the airlines are set to lower their current surcharge system to level two from level four next month. In line with falling fuel prices, local airlines have cut their surcharges by five levels on the ten-level scale this year alone.Airlines can impose fuel surcharges on international flights if the average price of jet fuel is above one-point-five dollars per gallon.