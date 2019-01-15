Gov't to Reinforce Punishment to Include Prison Terms for Sexual Abuse Cover-Ups

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will reinforce punishment to include prison terms for those who cover up or scale down sexual abuse cases in the sports community.Vice Gender Equality Minister Lee Sook-jin said Thursday that the government will introduce measures to eradicate sexual abuse and human rights violations in the field of sports next month.Lee said the government will push to get the National Assembly's approval for revisions to laws to strengthen punishment for members of sports organizations and clubs that conceal or reduce the extent of sexual abuse cases.The Education Ministry will reinforce management and supervision of sports teams in schools and join efforts with the Sports Ministry to improve the disciplinary system for illegal acts committed by team coaches.The government will also investigate the country's sports community in general, offer consulting services and foster professional counselors among members of the community to prevent sexual abuse.The move comes amid a series of sexual assault allegations made by athletes against their former coaches, including Olympic short track champion Shim Suk-hee.