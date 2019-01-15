USFJ to Remove

Photo : KBS News

The U.S. Forces Japan(USFJ) will remove the term “declared nuclear state” that was used to describe North Korea in a video posted on its YouTube account.A Defense Ministry official in Seoul said Thursday South Korea had conveyed to the U.S. its concerns that the video suggests that the U.S. regards the North as a nuclear state.The USFJ will also take out the graphic illustration in the video that marked the estimated number of the North's arsenal at 15.The label sparked controversy that the U.S. virtually regards the North as a nuclear state, though it has never officially acknowledged that Pyongyang possesses nuclear weapons.The moniker was spotted in a video posted on the USFJ's YouTube account in December under the title of "The Mission of US Forces Japan.”