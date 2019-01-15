Top Office's Special Inspection Team to Resume Operations Soon

Photo : YONHAP News

The special inspection team under the office of senior presidential secretary for civil affairs is set to resume normal operations before the lunar New Year’s Day after reorganizing internal regulations.Cho Kuk, the senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, said in a press release Thursday that his office will use the latest incident as a lesson to further clarify the composition and duties of its special inspection team in a bid to firmly establish discipline in public service.By incident, Cho was referring to the controversy that erupted after a former investigator at the special inspection team under the secretary’s office claimed that the top office illegally monitored private citizens. The controversy led Cho’s office to virtually suspend operations.In the press report, Cho also said that in line with President Moon Jae-in’s orders, his office is operating a hotline for reporting coercive acts by presidential officials.