Economy NPS to Decide Early Feb. Whether to Exercise Shareholder Right over KAL

The National Pension Service will decide by early next month whether or not to exercise its shareholder right over Korean Air(KAL) and Hanjin KAL Corporation.



The pension agency’s key decision-making body held a meeting Wednesday and decided to finalize a decision by early February based on an assessment by an internal trustee committee that has been charged with reviewing the matter.



The trustee committee will decide whether the agency needs to exercise shareholders’ rights over acts that have harmed shareholder value, including embezzlement and breaches of trust committed by the owning family, acts of fraud committed by top management and provision of unfair support toward subsidiaries.