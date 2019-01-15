S. Korea, U.S. discuss N. Korea via Video Conference

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean-U.S. working group on North Korea held a session via video conferencing Thursday.According to Seoul’s foreign ministry the two sides talked about "various pending issues," including North Korea-U.S. relations and inter-Korean cooperation.A press release published after the video conference said the working group is "taking root as a stage for comprehensive and close coordination" between the allies.Ahead of the session the unification ministry said some humanitarian projects would be discussed.The South plans to provide the North with the flu medication Tamiflu and arrange video reunions for families separated by the Korean War.