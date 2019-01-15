Culture Film Festival Promoting Inter-Korean Peace to Take Place in Pyeongchang

An international film festival to promote world peace and unity will take place in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province this summer, the host county of last year's Winter Olympics.



Provincial officials said Thursday that the 2019 Pyeongchang International Peace Film Festival will be held from August 16th to the 20th in Pyeongchang, nearby Gangneung and at Mount Geumgang in North Korea.



More than 100 films from 35 countries will be selected to be shown at the five-day event, and organizers are in talks with the North Korean side to invite a representative of the North's film industry to attend as one of the judges.



While the festival will kick off with an opening ceremony in Pyeongchang, the closing ceremony is planned to take place at the North's Mount Geumgang which symbolizes the start of inter-Korean economic cooperation.