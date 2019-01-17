Senior N. Korean Official Arrives in Beijing Ahead of Expected US Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior North Korean official arrived in Beijing on Thursday, apparently on his way to Washington for talks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to finalize details of the anticipated second U.S.-North Korea summit.Kim Yong-chol, the vice chairman of the Central Committee of the North's ruling Workers' Party, arrived at Beijing Capital International Airport at 11:30 a.m. on an Air Koryo flight from Pyongyang.Reports from Beijing say that Kim left the airport in a vehicle provided by the Chinese government for state guests.Kim is scheduled to board a United Airlines flight headed for Washington at 6:25 p.m. Thursday, and he will be accompanied by two other North Korean officials who attended last year's first U.S.-North Korea summit in Singapore.After landing at Dulles Airport at 6:50 p.m. Thursday local time, Kim is expected to meet Pompeo on Friday morning and pay a courtesy call to U.S. President Donald Trump later in the day.