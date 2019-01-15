Kakao to Tentatively Halt Trial Carpool Service

Photo : YONHAP News

Kakao Corporation will temporarily suspend the pilot version of its carpool service from 2 p.m. Friday.The IT giant said Thursday the suspension is aimed at creating an atmosphere of dialogue related to the carpool service.Kakao has been running the pilot program since December seventh but announced Tuesday that it will temporarily stop the service. This comes after the taxi industry demanded the withdrawal of the service as a precondition to taking part in a social dialogue channel to discuss the carpool controversy.The company said it will attach no strings to engaging in communication with the taxi sector. It said it could even suspend its carpool service in order to participate in dialogue.Cab drivers have fiercely opposed the introduction of carpool services.