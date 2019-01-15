Economy KOSPI Steady on Thursday at 2,107.06

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) remained steady, gaining just point-96 point, or point-05 percent, on Thursday. It closed the day at two-thousand-107-point-06.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell, losing seven-point-03 points, or one-point-01 percent, to close at 686-point-35.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened two-point-four won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-122-point-five won.