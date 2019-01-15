Top Office: Talks on Kim's Visit to Come Only After N. Korea-US Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says a visit to South Korea by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un can be discussed after the North Korea-U.S. summit takes place.Presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said in a regular briefing Thursday that the top office is not pushing for a visit by Kim around the time of the March First Independence Movement Day, a claim surfaced by a media report.He stressed the issue will not even be discussed or planned until the Pyongang-Washington summit takes place.Regarding senior North Korean official Kim Yong-chol, who is apparently on his way to Washington for high-level talks with the U.S., the spokesman expressed hope for good results in the talks so that the North Korea-U.S. summit can produce a successful outcome.