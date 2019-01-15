FM Kang to Attend Davos Forum Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland held next week from Tuesday to Friday.Announcing her itinerary during a Thursday briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Noh Kyu-duk said the minister will attend a number of open and closed-door sessions at the Davos Forum.The sessions will include topics such as geopolitical outlook and the future of the Korean Peninsula as well as a luncheon meeting with key guests.The spokesman said Minister Kang will use the occasion to exchange views on Korean Peninsula affairs and various other international issues with global opinion leaders.Noh said Kang will also host a "networking dinner" on Wednesday under the theme of "peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula" and brief participants on Seoul's diplomatic policy.She is also known to be pushing for a meeting with her U.S. counterpart, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, on the sidelines of the forum.