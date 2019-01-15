Parliament Committee No Longer Accepts Judiciary Members

Photo : YONHAP News

The parliament has decided to abolish the practice of appointing prosecutors or judges as external members of its standing committee on legislation and judiciary.National Assembly Secretary-General Yoo In-tae told KBS on Thursday that “expert membership” of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee, which had been dominated by those from the judiciary, will now be filled with people from within the National Assembly Secretariat.He said the decision is partly based on the principle of separation of powers among the administration, legislation and judiciary, adding officials of the National Assembly Secretariat are also sufficiently qualified to assume the committee’s posts.The move comes amid speculation that Representative Seo Young-kyo of the ruling Democratic Party asked a judge dispatched to work at the parliament to influence a legal case involving her acquaintance.Yoo declined to comment on whether the speculation affected the change. It is known that the parliament planned the change as early as last year as a self-reform measure.