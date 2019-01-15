WP: Trump Could Announce His Summit with Kim as Soon as Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

The Washington Post reports that U.S. President Donald Trump could announce his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as soon as Friday following an expected meeting at the White House with a North Korean envoy.This is according to U.S. and Asian diplomats the Post cited on Wednesday.The report said that Kim Jong-un's lead negotiator, former spymaster Kim Yong-chol, is expected to carry Kim's letter to Trump when he travels to Washington this week, and that the envoy is expected to meet Trump on Friday.The U.S. daily said that if announced soon, the summit would probably take place in March or April, with Danang, Vietnam seeming to be the most likely venue.The Post said that Kim Yong-chol abruptly canceled a planned meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in November, and that Pompeo is expected to meet the North Korean official on this visit.But it added that it’s clear that Pyongyang’s goal is to speak directly with Trump.