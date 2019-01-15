Industry Ministry Promises Safety-Centered Management of Affiliates

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy has vowed a paradigm-shift in managing organizations under its wing from profit-centered to safety-centered.The ministry proclaimed the change on Thursday during a meeting with the deputy heads of 41 affiliate agencies arranged to discuss workplace safety issues following the death of a subcontract worker in a power plant accident late last year.Presiding over the meeting, Vice Industry Minister Cheong Seung-il asked the participants and other executives of the respective agencies to directly check safety measures at workplaces, noting not a single accident should be tolerated.The ministry’s move comes three days after President Moon Jae-in emphasized workplace safety in a meeting with his secretaries, ordering the creation of new guidelines in managing public organizations in a safer manner.