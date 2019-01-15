Public View of Conglomerates Turns Negative

More South Koreans held unfavorable views of local companies last year compared to a year earlier, especially when it came to large-sized firms.The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry(KCCI) announced the results of the 2018 Corporate Favorite Index(CFI) based on a survey of one thousand adults nationwide.The index stood at 53-point-nine points, one-point-nine points lower than 2017. A reading of above 50 means positive sentiment outnumbered negative ones.The reading for large companies particularly fell sharply to 49 points from 52-point-two points while the index for small and mid-sized enterprises(SMEs) dropped a single point to 58-point-four points.Around 44 percent of those who negatively assessed large firms pointed out lack of respect for laws or ethical codes, followed by backward corporate culture at 20-point-five percent and a lack of effort to create jobs at 19 percent. Nearly eight percent said large firms are lacking in social contribution.