Nuclear Envoys of S. Korea, China Discuss Peninsula Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

Nuclear envoys of South Korea and China have discussed issues concerning the Korean Peninsula.Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Lee Do-hoon and his Chinese counterpart Kong Xuanyou held talks in Seoul on Thursday.They are known to have exchanged opinions about recent developments on related issues, including North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s fourth visit to China. They were also said to have discussed bilateral cooperation measures to achieve denuclearization and lasting peace in the region.There is also speculation they also shared information regarding preparations for a second summit between leader Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump.At the start of the meeting, Lee assessed that groundbreaking progress had been made on the situation of the Korean Peninsula last year thanks to the efforts of concerned parties and decisions made by the North. He expected this year would see advancement in efforts to achieve denuclearization and permanent peace.Kong evaluated last year as a time for active change and this year as time for a historic start on peninsula-related matters.