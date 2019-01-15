Seoul Summons Japanese Attache to Protest Radar Dispute

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s Defense Ministry has summoned a Japanese military attaché to lodge a formal complaint over Tokyo’s response to an ongoing dispute over a warship radar.The move came a day after Japan took a similar measure to protest South Korea’ s account of what was discussed during a bilateral working-level meeting in Singapore on Monday designed to narrow their differences on the radar incident.The ministry in Seoul said it emphasized to the Japanese attaché that what it revealed about the working-level meeting is true. The ministry also said it lodged a complaint with the Japanese Defense Ministry over a Japanese media outlet breaking a press embargo on the working-level meeting.At a press briefing Tuesday, Seoul’s Defense Ministry Spokeswoman Choi Hyun-soo said Tokyo made an excessive demand that South Korea offer all of its warship's radar information while refusing to disclose its own crucial radar data.Choi called it a rude and outrageous demand for Seoul to meet, adding that they judge Tokyo as having no will to resolve the issue.Tokyo has accused a South Korean warship of locking a fire-control radar on its maritime patrol aircraft last December. Seoul has rejected the claim, saying the ship was on a mission to rescue a North Korean ship drifting in international waters in the East Sea.