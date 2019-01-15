S. Korea, US Hold Working Group Meeting on N. Korea via Video

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States have discussed pending issues regarding the Korean Peninsula, including inter-Korean relations and North Korea's current situation.Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said the working group between the two allies held a video conference on Thursday morning to go over the issues.The U.S. side is known to have shared information on preparations for high-level talks and a second summit with the North as well as a senior North Korean official’s visit to Washington.Inter-Korean projects and the easing of sanctions necessary for inter-Korean projects and humanitarian aid to the North were also said to have been discussed.An official of the Foreign Ministry said the two sides also built a considerable consensus on dispatching mine-removing devices for an inter-Korean project to excavate Korean War remains, adding Seoul will likely ask for exemption of related sanctions from the United Nations Security Council.The official revealed the two sides also reviewed the necessity of injecting more equipment into an inter-Korean project to link and modernize their railways and roads, and relayed expectations the issue will soon be discussed at the UNSC level.