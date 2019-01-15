Main Opposition Party Decides to Keep 1-Person Leadership

Photo : KBS News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has decided to keep its current single-leader system.In a series of national committee meetings on Thursday, the conservative party approved revisions to its constitution and rules, which stipulate separate votes for its chair and its Supreme Council members.Similar to the party’s previous constitutions and rules that allowed its chair to nominate candidates for general elections and appoint major party posts, the revisions will be first applied to the party's national convention slated for February 27th.LKP emergency leader Kim Byong-joon said the emergency committee pushed for the status quo.He said the party will launch a preparatory committee for the national convention and field election committee members early next week.