Top N. Korean Official Kim Yong-chol Leaves for Washington

Photo : YONHAP News

​A senior North Korean official has left for Washington for high-level talks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to finalize details of the anticipated second U.S.-North Korea summit.Kim Yong-chol, the vice chairman of the Central Committee of the North's ruling Workers' Party, boarded a United Airlines flight bound for the U.S. capital at the Beijing Capital International Airport at 6:38 p.m. He arrived in Beijing earlier in the day.After landing in Beijing aboard an Air Koryo flight from Pyongyang in the morning, he was escorted to the North Korean Embassy in the city.Kim is accompanied by two other North Korean officials who attended last year's first U.S.-North Korea summit in Singapore.After he arrives at Dulles International Airport outside Washington, D.C. at 6:50 p.m. Thursday local time, Kim is expected to meet Pompeo on Friday morning and pay a courtesy call on U.S. President Donald Trump later in the day.