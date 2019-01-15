S. Korea, Japan Likely to Hold Foreign Ministers' Talks Next Week in Switzerland

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan are likely to hold a foreign ministers' meeting next week in Switzerland.A Foreign Ministry official in Seoul said Thursday that final coordination is under way between the two nations to hold the meeting next Wednesday on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos set to open next Tuesday.Japan's Kyodo News also reported Thursday that the foreign ministers' talks will be held on the sidelines of the Davos forum, quoting multiple sources familiar with bilateral relations.In the meeting, the top diplomats are expected to discuss ways to find a breakthrough in bilateral ties that have frayed over the South Korean top court’s rulings on Japan's wartime forced labor and the ongoing dispute over a radar incident.