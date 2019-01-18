Top N. Korean Official Kim Yong-chol Arrives in Washington

Photo : YONHAP News

A top aide to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has arrived in Washington for high-level talks with U.S. officials to finalize details of the anticipated U.S.-North Korea summit.Kim Yong-chol, the vice chairman of the Central Committee of the North's ruling Workers' Party, arrived at Dulles International Airport just outside Washington at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday via a United Airlines flight from Beijing.During his three-day trip, Kim is expected to hold high-level talks with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday, although the U.S. State Department has remained silent about Kim's U.S. trip and schedules.After the meeting with Pompeo, the North's top negotiator will reportedly pay a visit to President Donald Trump at the White House and deliver a letter from Kim Jong-un.The top official is expected to head home via Beijing on Saturday afternoon.