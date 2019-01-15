International Reuters: Vietnam Prepares for Kim Jong-un Visit

Vietnam is reportedly preparing to receive North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for a state visit.



Quoting a source familiar with the matter, Reuters reported Thursday that Kim will travel to Vietnam for a state visit after the February fourth to eight Lunar New Year holiday. A separate source confirmed Kim’s visit but did not give any dates.



The report said the Vietnamese source did not confirm if Kim’s visit would be combined with a summit with the U.S.



The report comes amid media speculations that communist-ruled Vietnam, which has good relations with both the U.S. and North Korea, is considered as the most likely venue for the second Washington-Pyongyang meeting.