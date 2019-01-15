Ruling Party Accepts Vice Floor Leader's Resignation over Alleged Misconduct

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) on Thursday accepted the resignation of its vice floor leader, who is accused of peddling influence at a court.In May 2015, Rep. Seo Young-kyo allegedly asked a judiciary official surnamed Kim, then stationed at the National Assembly, to have the level of punishment reduced for a son of her acquaintance, who was on trial on charges of attempted sexual abuse.Kim reportedly delivered Seo’s request to Lim Jong-hun, then deputy chief of the National Court Administration(NCA), the organization at the heart of a massive judicial power abuse scandal.Rep. Seo on Thursday offered to resign from the vice-floor leader position, saying that her case may burden the party and the government’s judicial reforms.The party decided to accept her resignation during a meeting of the party’s Supreme Council meeting.The party, however, said it will not take any measures against Rep. Sohn Hye-won, another lawmaker accused in a separate scandal.Sohn is suspected of having mobilized her relatives and aides for speculative investment in real estate properties in Mokpo, South Jeolla Province, which were later designated as cultural asset sites.The lawmaker is alleged to have used inside information she obtained while serving on the parliamentary culture committee and to have provided money to her relatives for the purchases. She denies the allegations.The party's Supreme Council decided to accept Sohn’s explanation that she purchased buildings in the region as she was interested in preserving the city's modern cultural assets and renovating the city’s old downtown area.However, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party called the two cases power-related scandals and submitted to the parliamentary ethics committee a motion for punishment for Sohn.The minor opposition Bareummirae Party asked Sohn to resign, while the Party for Democracy and Peace and the Justice Party called for prosecution’s investigation into the allegations.